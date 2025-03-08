State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,300 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 392,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Amcor by 3,410.3% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Amcor by 3,794.1% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Amcor by 247.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amcor by 11,326.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,249 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $10.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $11.48.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Amcor had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 26th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup raised Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Achal Agarwal acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.10 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,967 shares in the company, valued at $898,566.70. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amcor

(Free Report)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

