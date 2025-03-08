State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,628,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after acquiring an additional 435,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,182,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,873,000 after purchasing an additional 366,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Regency Centers by 701.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 361,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,118,000 after purchasing an additional 316,496 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.08.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG stock opened at $73.96 on Friday. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $1,831,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,250,758.98. This trade represents a 15.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,975,872. The trade was a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

