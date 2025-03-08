State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $2,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 135.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,599,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 5.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 80.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Raymond James downgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenet Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.88.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.06. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $90.03 and a 52 week high of $171.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 21.88%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

