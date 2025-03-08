State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Graco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its stake in Graco by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Optas LLC grew its holdings in Graco by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in Graco by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Graco by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GGG opened at $87.60 on Friday. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.49 and a 52 week high of $94.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.13). Graco had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 19.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $85.00 price objective on Graco in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Graco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

