State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVT. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the third quarter worth $110,663,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,335 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 56.5% in the third quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,254,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,909 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 2,764.1% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 647,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 624,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 235.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 763,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,011,000 after acquiring an additional 535,881 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on NVT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on nVent Electric from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NVT opened at $55.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $52.78 and a 1 year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. Research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.