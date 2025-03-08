State of Michigan Retirement System Trims Position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 45.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,312,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ARE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.30.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $102.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $130.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.97.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $1.48. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 293.33%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

