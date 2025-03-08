State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of State Street by 20.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 74,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after buying an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $395,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:STT opened at $89.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.92. The stock has a market cap of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STT. StockNews.com cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

