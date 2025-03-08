Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at TD Cowen

TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “inline” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stellantis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.47.

NYSE:STLA opened at $12.75 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $29.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STLA. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stellantis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $47,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Stellantis by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

