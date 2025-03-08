Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22), Zacks reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.544-0.587 EPS.
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
Stevanato Group stock opened at €21.72 ($23.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.38 and a 200-day moving average of €20.52. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €33.49 ($36.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($30.16).
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.
