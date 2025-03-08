Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported €0.20 ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.22), Zacks reports. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €346.26 million. Stevanato Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.544-0.587 EPS.

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Stevanato Group stock opened at €21.72 ($23.61) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €21.38 and a 200-day moving average of €20.52. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €16.56 ($18.00) and a 1 year high of €33.49 ($36.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.60.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STVN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Stevanato Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Stevanato Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €27.75 ($30.16).

About Stevanato Group

(Get Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.