Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to Issue $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Steven Madden has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 29.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.9%.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. Steven Madden has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $50.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $582.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.37 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Steven Madden

About Steven Madden

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.