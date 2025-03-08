Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 2,955 Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $2,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,166,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,774,000 after buying an additional 227,962 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,559,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,185,000 after acquiring an additional 57,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,521,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,487,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 720,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,346,000 after purchasing an additional 30,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 630,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,611,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

IFRA opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.35.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

