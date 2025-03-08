Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 3,035 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,691 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of CGXU stock opened at $25.95 on Friday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $27.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

