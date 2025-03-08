Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 122.4% in the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the third quarter worth $216,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, STAR Financial Bank acquired a new position in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000.

Shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF stock opened at $69.34 on Friday. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $59.85 and a 1 year high of $74.20. The company has a market cap of $882.00 million, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were given a $0.4052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

