Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.35 Million Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11,520.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,244,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,862,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173,293 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 546,239 shares during the period. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY opened at $82.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a PE ratio of 3,755.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

