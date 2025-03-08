Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,280 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Harrow were worth $2,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HROW. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harrow by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Harrow by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Harrow by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HROW shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Harrow in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

HROW stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $868.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.94 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. Harrow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $59.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.54.

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

