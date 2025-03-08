Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,433 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 110,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,538,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,392,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 453,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,689,000 after buying an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $2,715,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total transaction of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC stock opened at $106.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.49. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.47 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEC

About WEC Energy Group

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.