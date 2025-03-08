Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 3,140 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,140 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Financial Council LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Council LLC now owns 217,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after buying an additional 20,446 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

SPYV opened at $52.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.95. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.63.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

