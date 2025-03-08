STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 13,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11.
STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Several analysts have commented on STM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.
STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.
