STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Short Interest Update

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,740,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the January 31st total of 13,860,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $21.36 and a one year high of $48.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.11.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.74%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,413,356 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $85,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,088 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 576.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,920,774 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $47,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,707 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 674.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,396,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $41,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,300 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,330,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $83,165,000 after acquiring an additional 938,097 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,767,787 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $44,142,000 after acquiring an additional 858,624 shares during the period. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on STM shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on STMicroelectronics from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded STMicroelectronics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.26.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

