StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of BYFC opened at $7.30 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile
Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.
