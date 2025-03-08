StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Broadway Financial Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BYFC opened at $7.30 on Friday. Broadway Financial has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.55 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.12.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Broadway Financial had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 3.02%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 12.2% during the third quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,117 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadway Financial by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 249,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 90,299 shares in the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadway Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for City First Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, and fixed-term certificates of deposit.

