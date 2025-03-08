StockNews.com Begins Coverage on comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

comScore Stock Performance

comScore stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.21. comScore has a fifty-two week low of $4.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.76.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $94.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.66 million. comScore had a negative net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 243.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that comScore will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of comScore

comScore Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of comScore by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares in the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $740,000. Finally, Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of comScore in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

