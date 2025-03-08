StockNews.com Downgrades Dana (NYSE:DAN) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Dana (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DAN. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dana from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on Dana from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dana from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Dana from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dana presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

Get Dana alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Dana

Dana Price Performance

Shares of Dana stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Dana has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.81, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.42.

Dana (NYSE:DAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Dana had a positive return on equity of 6.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Dana will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dana Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -102.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dana

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Dana by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Dana by 484.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,695 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dana by 829.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Dana during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Dana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dana Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.