StockNews.com Downgrades Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Gilat Satellite Networks Stock Performance

Shares of GILT opened at $7.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.40 million, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $8.05.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that Gilat Satellite Networks will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilat Satellite Networks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 65,779 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Gilat Satellite Networks by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 29,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,305 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 834,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 8,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. Its portfolio consists of cloud-based satellite network platform, very small aperture terminals, amplifiers, modems, on-the-move antennas, solid state power amplifiers, block upconverters, transceivers, and defense ground systems and field services.

