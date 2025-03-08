StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.
ClearOne Stock Performance
Shares of CLRO stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 0.59. ClearOne has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59.
About ClearOne
