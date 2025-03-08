Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.
Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance
Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.11. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
About Stran & Company, Inc.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Stran & Company, Inc.
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Steady ETFs for Cautious Investors Facing Market Turbulence
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.