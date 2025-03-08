Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Stran & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 0.16%.

Stran & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of Stran & Company, Inc. stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 million, a PE ratio of -52.00 and a beta of 2.11. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Stran & Company Inc. alerts:

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Stran & Co, Inc engages in the provision of promotional marketing and branded merchandise services. It offers promotional product, custom manufacturing, custom packaging, warehousing, and program management. The company was founded by Andrew Shape and Andrew Stranberg in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Stran & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stran & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.