Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 17th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.

Shares of STRA opened at $83.33 on Friday. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $78.43 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.39.

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The health services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.10). Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $311.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Strategic Education from $114.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. This represents a 18.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total value of $589,425.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,998,189.48. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

