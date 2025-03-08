Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,754,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 96,226 shares during the quarter. Suncor Energy makes up approximately 4.6% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $62,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,705 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SU opened at $35.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.12. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.399 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SU. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins raised Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

