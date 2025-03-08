Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million.

Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SUNS stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust

In other Sunrise Realty Trust news, Chairman Leonard M. Tannenbaum purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $523,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,373,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,705.92. This represents a 2.92 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,087,429 shares of company stock worth $13,171,696. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunrise Realty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Sunrise Realty Trust worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company.

Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.

