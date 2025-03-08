Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Sunrise Realty Trust (NASDAQ:SUNS – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million.
Sunrise Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of SUNS stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.68. Sunrise Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $15.74.
Sunrise Realty Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.81%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunrise Realty Trust
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sunrise Realty Trust stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNS – Free Report) by 60.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.07% of Sunrise Realty Trust worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $17.50) on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Sunrise Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company.
Sunrise Realty Trust Company Profile
Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc engages in commercial real estate (CRE) lending business. It focuses on originating CRE debt investments and providing capital to borrowers and sponsors with transitional business plans collateralized by CRE assets. The company intends to create a diversified investment portfolio, targeting investments in senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, whole loans, B-notes, CMBS, and debt-like preferred equity securities across CRE asset classes.
