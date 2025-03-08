Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY) Increases Dividend to $0.78 Per Share

Sydbank A/S (OTCMKTS:SYANY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 6th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.7771 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This is a 30.2% increase from Sydbank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.60.
Sydbank A/S Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SYANY opened at $10.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.30. Sydbank A/S has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.38.
About Sydbank A/S
