Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 175,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 92.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Synchrony Financial by 151.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synchrony Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

SYF opened at $54.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $39.67 and a twelve month high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. Research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SYF shares. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $72.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

