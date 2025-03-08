Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Synlogic Price Performance
SYBX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.04.
Synlogic Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Synlogic
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.