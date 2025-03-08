Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04, Zacks reports.

SYBX stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.44 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81. Synlogic has a 1 year low of $1.22 and a 1 year high of $2.04.

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

