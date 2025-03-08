TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Insider Shadrak W. Kroeger Sells 25,000 Shares

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE TEL opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.61 and a 52-week high of $159.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

