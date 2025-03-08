Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts Ross Stores Q1 Earnings

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for Ross Stores in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 5th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ross Stores’ current full-year earnings is $6.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ross Stores’ Q2 2026 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.54 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $185.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.07.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROST opened at $135.96 on Thursday. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $127.53 and a 52-week high of $163.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 41.83%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ross Stores by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 74,059 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 115,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,060 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,976,140 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 71,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,881,000 after acquiring an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

