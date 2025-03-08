Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Coverage Initiated at Vertical Research

Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on TER. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $154.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teradyne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.14.

Shares of TER opened at $108.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $121.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. Teradyne has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $163.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.46.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 14.41%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, November 11th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.49, for a total transaction of $154,302.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,077,858.24. This represents a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,660 shares in the company, valued at $9,705,800. This trade represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,479 shares of company stock worth $1,013,134. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.0% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

