Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN) Insider Sells $97,370.90 in Stock

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report) insider Neal Flomenberg sold 88,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $97,370.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,040,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,444,533.50. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Neal Flomenberg also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, March 4th, Neal Flomenberg sold 14,639 shares of Tevogen Bio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.28, for a total transaction of $18,737.92.
Tevogen Bio Stock Up 3.6 %
Tevogen Bio stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.15. Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $7.61.
Separately, D. Boral Capital initiated coverage on shares of Tevogen Bio in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.
Tevogen Bio Company Profile
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
