Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPL. York GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $101,859,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 462,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $411,943,000 after acquiring an additional 81,974 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,669,000 after acquiring an additional 43,217 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,303,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,376.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 69.79 and a beta of 1.69. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $503.08 and a 52-week high of $1,769.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,321.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,183.82.

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 40.23% and a net margin of 64.32%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.45%.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

