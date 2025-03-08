The Berkeley Group (OTCMKTS:BKGFY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.48 and traded as low as $9.42. The Berkeley Group shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 182,868 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upgraded The Berkeley Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0833 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development and ancillary activities in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

