The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAKE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In related news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $1,553,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. This represents a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $49.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.47. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 52 week low of $33.05 and a 52 week high of $57.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company had revenue of $920.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. Analysts anticipate that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Cheesecake Factory’s payout ratio is currently 33.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.19.

View Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.