The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 16,420 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,614.05. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.50%.

Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CUBA. Quarry LP raised its holdings in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 126,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 21,943 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 166.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the period. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $1,277,000. Bulldog Investors LLP grew its position in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1,199.9% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 277,149 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 255,829 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.

