The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 16,420 Shares

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Free Report) Chairman Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 16,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.47 per share, for a total transaction of $40,557.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,539,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,801,614.05. This represents a 1.08 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CUBA opened at $2.62 on Friday. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $2.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.2325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.50%.
Institutional Trading of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
About The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors, Inc The fund is managed by Herzfeld/Cuba. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund employing fundamental analysis investing in stocks of companies that are likely to benefit from economic, political, structural and technological developments in the countries in the Caribbean Basin, which consist of Cuba, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Barbados, Aruba, Haiti, the Netherlands Antilles, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, Belize, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia and Venezuela.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is Myers Industries Poised for a Breakout?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Is BigBear.ai’s 25% Plunge a False Alarm or Fire Sale?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Broadcom Confirmed Its AI Outlook: Stock to Hit New Highs Soon
Receive News & Ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.