The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by Machina Capital S.A.S.

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 98.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,199 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 17,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other TJX Companies news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total value of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.32.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The business had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.21%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.