The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stake Raised by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 101.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,734 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,999 shares during the quarter. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. The trade was a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TJX shares. UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $119.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $133.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.35 and a 52-week high of $128.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 35.21%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.