The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,489,079 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $132,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WU. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 1,189.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 2,062.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 24,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 23,222 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 403,643 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 49,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Union in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Union stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.20. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.04 and a one year high of $14.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.08.

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Western Union had a return on equity of 96.90% and a net margin of 22.19%. On average, analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 34.43%.

Western Union declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Friday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 27.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Western Union from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

