TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.40.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.
Shares of TPG RE Finance Trust stock opened at $8.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $695.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 152.83 and a current ratio of 156.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.66. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.66.
TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $34.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.98 million. TPG RE Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. Equities analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, self storage, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.
