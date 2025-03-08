Truist Financial Cuts Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $140.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

VAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $116.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.75.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE VAC opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52-week low of $67.28 and a 52-week high of $108.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.35. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 56.23%.

Insider Activity at Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other news, insider Stephanie Sobeck Butera acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.66 per share, with a total value of $46,579.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,458.20. This trade represents a 8.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $37,974,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,677,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 765,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,510,000 after buying an additional 245,427 shares in the last quarter. Ananym Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $21,987,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 18.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,102,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,032,000 after buying an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

