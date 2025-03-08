UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price

SEA (NYSE:SE – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $135.00 to $176.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of SEA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of SEA from $69.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Get SEA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SEA

SEA Trading Down 2.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEA

Shares of NYSE:SE opened at $135.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 906.18 and a beta of 1.55. SEA has a 1 year low of $51.70 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $120.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming increased its stake in SEA by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of SEA by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 600 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of SEA by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 603 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SEA

(Get Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.