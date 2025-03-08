UMB Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:UMBF)

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the bank on Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th.

UMB Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 32 consecutive years. UMB Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UMB Financial to earn $11.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.5%.

UMBF stock opened at $103.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day moving average of $112.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $129.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79.

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UMB Financial will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UMBF shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (down from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.14.

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $60,146.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,831.30. This represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,347 shares in the company, valued at $36,313,427.67. This represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.85% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

