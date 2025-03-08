United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 70.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 11.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% in the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.9% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 79,235 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $701,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,128. This trade represents a 13.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective (down from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on United Rentals

United Rentals Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:URI opened at $628.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $712.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.27 and a 1 year high of $896.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were given a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.