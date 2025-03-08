Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLU – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $78.52 and traded as low as $75.66. Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $75.88, with a volume of 12,702,092 shares changing hands.

Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Up 1.9 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,754,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $410,000. ABLE Financial Group LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ABLE Financial Group LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 98,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter.

About Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund

Select Sector Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund), formerly Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Utilities Select Sector of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from industries, such as electric utilities, multi-utilities, independent power producers and energy traders, and gas utilities.

