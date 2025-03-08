Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,232,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 831.2% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 22,392 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $388.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.39 and a 200 day moving average of $401.07. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

