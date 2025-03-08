Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Position Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 344,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 1.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $15,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $46.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $44.04 and a twelve month high of $47.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

