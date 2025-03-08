Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 945.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,279 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $413,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 76,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 11,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV opened at $77.85 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.72 and a 12-month high of $79.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.75.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2474 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

